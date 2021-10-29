Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $18,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zogenix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 543,726 shares during the last quarter.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $846.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

