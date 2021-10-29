DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BOOM. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.00 million, a P/E ratio of 303.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

