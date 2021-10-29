Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €41.75 ($49.12) and last traded at €42.00 ($49.41). Approximately 2,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.05 ($49.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.78.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

