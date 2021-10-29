DogeCash Trading Up 49.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $446,229.48 and approximately $2,364.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,858,977 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

