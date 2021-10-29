Dogecoin Trading Up 15.5% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $37.46 billion and approximately $11.13 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00313510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,889,121,730 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.