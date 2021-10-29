Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 57,428 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,741,000 after buying an additional 702,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

