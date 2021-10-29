DPRating (RATING) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a market cap of $769,923.50 and approximately $42,125.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00236316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00099433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

