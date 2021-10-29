DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $18.00

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $803.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.