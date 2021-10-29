DTE Energy (DTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

DTE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.74. 1,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

