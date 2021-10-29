DTE Energy (DTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.
DTE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.
DTE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.74. 1,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01.
In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.