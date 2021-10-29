DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.700-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. 762,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,075. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

