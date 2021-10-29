DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($59.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.49 ($49.99).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.45 and a 200-day moving average of €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a one year high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

