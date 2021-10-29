Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.630-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $986 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.89 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.41.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,306. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.24, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

