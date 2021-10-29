e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) vs. Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Financial Review

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 3.71% 10.37% 5.73% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 6 0 2.75 Olaplex 0 3 8 1 2.83

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $31.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Olaplex has a consensus price target of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Olaplex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 5.22 $6.23 million $0.42 76.36 Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Olaplex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

