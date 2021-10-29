Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.23. 2,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

