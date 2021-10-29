Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $788.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.91.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Earthstone Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.