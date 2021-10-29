EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.010-$6.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.01-$6.05 EPS.

NYSE EGP traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $199.47. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.74. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $201.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.90.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

