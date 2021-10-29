EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,170. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.