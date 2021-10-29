easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ESYJY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.74.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
