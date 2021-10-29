easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Get easyJet alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.