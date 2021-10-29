Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 384.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,046,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,969,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 231,439 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 408,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.