Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 384.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
