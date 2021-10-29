Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $86.79 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

