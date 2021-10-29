Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Stephens lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Shares of MOH opened at $297.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $183.03 and a one year high of $304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day moving average of $259.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

