Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

