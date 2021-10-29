Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $419,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $81.01 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $83.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,475. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

