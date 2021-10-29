Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040,769 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.