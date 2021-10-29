Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 5,167 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 129.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

