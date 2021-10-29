Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 8,538 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,186,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.28 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

