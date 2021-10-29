Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.