Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,751. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.