Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

