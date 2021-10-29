El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 276.7% from the September 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ELPQF remained flat at $$4.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $4.68.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
