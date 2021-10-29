El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 276.7% from the September 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELPQF remained flat at $$4.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

