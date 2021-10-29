Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.2-27.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.37 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.050 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.83.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $256.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,034. The firm has a market cap of $245.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 498,374 shares of company stock valued at $129,889,242 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

