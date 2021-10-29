Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,858,200 shares, an increase of 207.9% from the September 30th total of 2,876,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,690.9 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embracer Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

THQQF stock remained flat at $$9.12 during midday trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

