Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,296 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,762. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.