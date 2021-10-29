EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 5,860.0% in October

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 5,860.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. EML Payments has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

