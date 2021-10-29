Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Down 4.3% After Earnings Miss

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 13,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,623,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several analysts have commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 120.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 120,865 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -166.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

