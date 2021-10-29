Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 11306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.