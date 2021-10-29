Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 24,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $591.44 million for the quarter.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

