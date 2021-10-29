Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 776 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.95.

Anthem stock opened at $433.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.38. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

