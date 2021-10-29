Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $223,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

NYSE:COF opened at $153.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

