Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $260,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $273.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $525.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,798 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,583. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

