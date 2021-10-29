Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 1,743 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $204.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

