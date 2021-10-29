Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 2,998 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of SNAP opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,068,821 shares of company stock valued at $209,155,467.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

