Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $180.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.99.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.62. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

