Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Entegris by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after purchasing an additional 97,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Entegris by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.