Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Entergy worth $95,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 640.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,103,000 after buying an additional 443,487 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,124.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 435,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,449,000 after buying an additional 400,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

NYSE ETR opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

