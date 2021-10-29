EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.15.

Shares of EOG opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

