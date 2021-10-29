Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

NYSE EFX opened at $275.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.93. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.63.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.