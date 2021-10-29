Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.520-$7.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.820 EPS.

NYSE EFX traded up $8.20 on Thursday, reaching $275.54. The company had a trading volume of 498,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.16 and its 200-day moving average is $243.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.63.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.