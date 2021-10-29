Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.63.

EFX stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,759. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

