Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

EQNR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 54,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,233. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of -112.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

